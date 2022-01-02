First Snow of New Year Expected Monday Morning Could Give Some Icy Commute

A significant change to the forecast may have major impacts for many in the tri-state by the time the morning commute rolls around Monday.

Before the area of low pressure moves into the region bringing with it the first snow chances of the new year, conditions remain relatively mild for the remainder of Sunday. Temperatures stay in the 50s for most of the day, not quite reaching record highs for the day but they're expected to get close, according to Storm Team 4.

In terms of rain, there's less expected that what many saw on Saturday. Some scattered showers could return in time for dinner but most of the day will be free of the constant downpour of New Year's Day.

Dinnertime tonight: T-shirts down the Jersey Shore, parkas in the Hudson Valley. pic.twitter.com/1GRNzxCLvw — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) January 2, 2022

The cold air moves in overnight with the low pressure system passing off to the south and east. First snowflakes could start falling after 3 a.m. Monday.

Storm Team 4 says the snow will likely begin down the Jersey Shore around 4 a.m. and arriving on Long Island two hours after that.

New York City shouldn't see much snow based on the latest track -- most in the city will either see a light dusting or totals below an inch.

Updated snow map for Monday AM, less than an inch for NYC, more south and east pic.twitter.com/mNIR9Cfrdk — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) January 2, 2022

Other groups, especially those in Ocean County which could be the bullseye for this winter event, could see heavy snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour at times.

Morning travel could prove dangerous at times, so commuters are urged to exercise caution.