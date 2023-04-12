Fire Danger Persists Across NYC Area as 2,500 Acres of NJ Forest Burn

Temperatures continue to march upward in the tri-state area, with highs expected around 80 degrees Wednesday and forecast warmer as the week goes on -- a welcome summery feel that is also triggering wildfire concerns regionally.

Brush fires erupted across New Jersey a day ago in Brick, Howell Township and Teaneck, while firefighters were battling a 500-acre forest fire in Ocean County. The latter started Tuesday night and was 10% contained before dawn Wednesday. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents on the immediately impacted street in Lakehurst.

A raging Jersey City recycling plant fire sparked other brush fires after embers flew around in the dry winds Tuesday afternoon, and that elevated risk for fire spread continues Wednesday.

The combination of high pressure, super-dry air and a light breeze again lead to a heightened fire threat. A red flag warning is in effect for much of Connecticut, and fire watches remain in effect for New York City's five boroughs and much of New Jersey. Learn more about red flag warnings (and check the latest weather alerts here).

The entire tri-state area is at a high risk for potential fires

The dry spell continues with at least three more days of sunny skies, paired with temperatures going up, up, and way into the 80s starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Some areas may top 80 degrees on Wednesday, and temperatures will hit the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday. New York City's Friday forecast is 85 degrees, close to what is average for early July (minus the humidity).

Most of the record high temperatures for Friday were set all the way back in the 1940s. We should be within a degree or two of reaching those highs for Central Park, LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as Bridgeport and Poughkeepsie.

We're not looking at another bout of rain until late-day showers for some on Saturday. More widespread rain is expected Sunday. Then we've got cooler temps and linger showers Monday and a strong reality check hits Tuesday, with highs expected in the low 60s and partly sunny skies through the better part of next week.

See the 10-day NYC weather forecast below.