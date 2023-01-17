Finally, There's Snow In the Forecast! But Don't Get Too Excited Yet…

Snow in January? Groundbreaking.

Only this year, it really would be. That's because we haven't had any measurable snowfall in New York City at all thus far in the season, which is about a month old by now.

It's even more surprising given that other parts of the country have been simply walloped by historic storms, including other areas of the Empire State, like Buffalo. But for those in the tri-state area, it's been a very different story devoid of the white stuff.

So the question remains: When will we get snow? Not this week -- but there's a chance later next week, according to the extended forecast.

There will be plenty of precipitation between now and that slight possibility next Thursday. Only problem: That precipitation comes when temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees too warm.

After a warm day reaching the 50s on Wednesday, rain comes back to the area on Thursday, when it will be chilly, breezy and wet for much of the day, as highs dip into the low 40s. Friday and Saturday look clear and a touch warmer, but rain threatens to put a damper on any end-of-weekend plans. Those showers will likely carry over into early Monday morning.

Updated 2022-2023 Eastern US seasonal snowfall totals as of Sunday January 15th. Aside from Buffalo NY and Caribou ME, snowfall totals are running well below normal across the Eastern US so far this season. pic.twitter.com/ognW7UDz7m — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) January 15, 2023

The parade of storms continues with another on the horizon come Wednesday, when showers are possible, and Thursday. While there is a chance for some snow, that system appears like it will mostly be a rain event, with much colder air to follow.

It's still too early to tell what will come of next week's weather, so stick with Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

When was the last time it took this long to see measurable snowfall in the five boroughs? Well, the latest date New York City has ever recorded accumulation is Jan. 29. That means if no snow were to come from that Wednesday/Thursday system (the 25th and 26th), we would likely see a new record set.

If no snow falls this coming weekend (which is very much looking like the case), it will be the second-longest time before first measurable snow fell in NYC. The Jan. 29 record was set in 1973.

Record-Setting NYC Winter?

First Central Park Snow Averages

Yes, we've technically seen snowflakes this season, but trace amounts of snow mixed in with rain don't count for weather data recording purposes. (That's not us, that's the National Weather Service.)

Last winter, Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall on Dec. 23, although it was only 0.2 inches (so, you see, "trace" amounts are really nothing at all). The average first measurable snowfall in the city is Dec. 7, so we're already a month behind the average.

Looking ahead, it's not yet clear when the first major -- or even notable -- snowfall of this winter will hit NYC.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, it's possible we will see above-normal temperatures through the rest of the month. The same models aren't quite definitive on what's in store in terms of precipitation.