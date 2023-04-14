Final Day of Summer-Like Heat as Temps May Top 90 Again; NJ Wildfires Continue to Burn

Admit it, you at least thought about turning the A/C on Thursday. Some may have even gone for it.

Well you might have to resort to it again on Friday, as highs will provide little relief a day after shattering decades-old temperature records — all while the exhaustive battle against wildfires engulfing thousands of acres in New Jersey continues.

High pressure brings sunshine and unseasonable warmth to the tri-state area through Friday, which is only expected to be a touch cooler than Thursday. But will we see another day of record highs? It's definitely possible.

While Central Park may not hit 90, as it did a day ago, it still could top the record high of 85. All three major NYC airports and other spots could be on track to set record highs as well — some of which were set more than 80 years ago, others of which were set way back in...2022.

Here's a look at Friday highs.

Daily highs for a slew of locations throughout the tri-state could again be set, though south-facing shores on Long Island and Connecticut will remain cooler thanks to onshore wind.

The unseasonably high temperatures, relative low humidity and breezy conditions will keep fire danger high through Friday (though winds will fortunately be lighter). The risk diminishes by the weekend, but for now, people are advised to stay on alert.

The red flag warnings that hit New York, New Jersey, then Connecticut have expired, but as the Garden State saw a day ago, when the National Weather Service had issued only a watch, the threat of fire spread remains significant. Some special weather statements are in effect, including an air quality alert for NYC, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. Check the latest weather alerts here.

Brush fires erupted across the state this week in Brick, Howell Township and Teaneck. Another major fire erupted in West Milford Township off Route 23 and Echo Lake Road. By the end of Thursday, it was 35% contained after having burned 720 acres. Road closures were extended in the area, with 10 structures threatened by the flames; five of those had been evacuated.

At the same time, a forest fire consumed thousands of acres in Manchester Township. The latter saw a 200-foot wall of flames, the burning embers landing miles away -- and carloads of people fleeing to shelter at a high school.

“This fire exhibited extreme fire behavior. I don't mean to be dramatic, but this was a severe situation,” John Cecil, Assistant Commissioner of State Parks, Forests, and Historic Sites, said.

The entire tri-state area is at a high risk for potential fires

No injuries have been reported, though smoke can be smelled upwards of 10 miles away -- and was visible from National Weather Service radar.

April is the peak month for forest fires in New Jersey, officials said. And despite its status as the nation's most densely populated state, 40% of it is forest. There are about 1,500 wildfires a year in New Jersey, according to the state Forest Fire Service. This month has already seen 15, officials say.

For a second straight night, smoke and flames blanket parts of New Jersey, and help from Mother Nature might still be several days away. NBC New York's Chris Jose reports.

Although the state is not in a drought, there's no chance of rain until the weekend in the part of New Jersey where the fire is burning. The state on Wednesday banned campfires and imposed restrictions on charcoal or gas fires.

Relief in the form of rain won't come until the weekend, when the fire danger becomes low.

We're looking at a chance of showers Saturday, as showers move in by mid-afternoon with thunder possible, though severe weather is not expected. More rain is expected Sunday night and temperatures may be even lower.

Then we've got cooler temps and a few more showers Monday and a strong reality check hits Tuesday, with highs expected in the high 50s and low 60s and partly sunny skies through the better part of next week.

See the 10-day NYC weather forecast below.