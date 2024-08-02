Extreme heat and humidity to fuel storms through the weekend

Ready for a change in the weather? Too bad, it's more of the unpleasant same for the rest of the week.

Nearly every day has brought at least a few showers or storms, and we are going to increase the storm activity into the weekend. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing some locally heavy rainfall.

As the weekend inches closer, weak ridge of high pressure that kept any storms more isolated will be replaced by an approaching front, which will help to keep the atmosphere more unstable.

Extreme heat in and around the tri-state area will contribute to the instability, too. Heat advisories are up across most of our region through Friday. Heat index readings, or “feels like” temperatures, will hover between 95 and 100 degrees for most, while some parts of western New Jersey could feel as miserable as 103 degrees.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Friday’s storms will be strongest from the New York City area to the west and south. The day begins relatively dry, but by mid-afternoon, storms will start to move into the area. They will continue right through the evening commute. Plan for extra time to head home, especially if your route takes you through low-lying or flood-prone areas.

The main threats from Friday’s and the weekend’s storms will be isolated flooding where downpours are the heaviest and isolated damaging straight line wind gusts. The gusty wind could snap tree branches and cause downed power lines.

Expect a repeat performance Saturday and perhaps Sunday, too, with flooding and damaging wind remaining slight threats from afternoon and evening storms.

Rain totals through the weekend should add up to an inch or two in the western half of our region, while most will see between a half inch and an inch. In the areas where the heavier pockets of rain set up, totals could be closer to the 2-3 inch range.

Check StormTracker 4 on your NBC New York app frequently to know when the heavy rain is headed your way!

Check out your 10-day NYC forecast outlook below.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.