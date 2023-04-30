weather

Thunderstorms Close Out NYC Weekend Washout, 2 Inches of Rain Could Fall Per Hour

The wet weekend isn't quite over yet. A few more inches of rain are expected as rolling thunderstorms pass through Sunday night

By Maria LaRosa, Matt Brickman, Janice Huff and Dave Price

Sick and tired of the rain yet? Well, we wish we had better news to deliver.

Showers picked back up again Sunday after a brief overnight respite from the near constant deluge Saturday -- which came on the heels of a very wet Friday.

It's been a rollercoaster-like stretch of weather for the New York area, with spotty showers giving way to sun, then more showers and some sun. But hey, that's spring, isn't it.

At least half the region was under a flood watch expected to last through the entire day Sunday. Heavy evening rain falling on already saturated ground could cause flash flooding.

What a great day to stay indoors.
New Jersey and parts of New York under a flood watch.

We could see some small hail and gusty winds, but do not expect severe thunderstorms for anywhere other than South Jersey. Reports of power outages started coming in around 5 p.m. -- some 10,000 customers were in the dark in New Jersey.

Thunderstorms Bring Flash Flood Threat Sunday Night

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

Those thunderstorms rolling through late Sunday could bring an additional 1-3 inches of heavy rain, only increasing the chances of flash flooding. The downpour should last until at least midnight.

A few scattered sprinkles could linger into Monday morning, but most people should see a quiet commute. Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest developments. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Temps warm back up near 70 by next weekend. Check out your 10-day NYC forecast below.

nyc 10-day forecast
