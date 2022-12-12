Up to 6 Inches of Snow Possible as Next Storm Eyes NY Area This Week

Just a few days after some in the New York City area saw their first measurable snowfall of the season, another storm is on tap — and could bring significant snowfall to parts of the region.

After a couple of chilly days Tuesday and Wednesday (and even colder mornings, when temperatures will be below freezing), a storm system will arrive in the tri-state starting on Thursday, likely in the afternoon. That will bring some late-day showers to the area.

The storm system will continue through Friday, when the snow comes — at least for some. As was the case with the past storm over the weekend, mainly rain can be expected along with coast. Snow will accumulate in the upper Hudson Valley as well as the mountains to the far north and west of NYC. More than six inches of the white stuff can be expected in the highest elevations.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

For areas between the coast and the mountains, a mix of rain/snow/ice is in the cards. The storm will be a long-duration event, likely lasting more than 24 hours. That could lead to some impressive snow totals.

By the time the weekend rolls around, the storm will have passed and the region will once again be back in the deep freeze. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 30s and low 40s as Hanukkah begins on Sunday — and they'll stay that way for much of next week.