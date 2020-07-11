Storm Team 4

Dangerous Rip Currents, Potentially Severe Storms Follow Fay Aftermath

Tropical Storm Fay may have moved out overnight but this weekend has not seen the last of troublesome weather.

Storm Team 4 says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later in the day. A weak cold front is expected to spark some storms by the afternoon, bringing potentially damaging winds, flash flooding and the possibility of hail.

Saturday will also be a muggy one with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Storm Team 4's Raphael Miranda warns beachgoers looking to cool off - rip currents could prove dangerous, especially out on Long Island.

The hot temperatures don't have a plan to let up any time soon. Sunday is expected to finish off the weekend with a high of 90.

Tropical Storm Fay was downgraded twice Saturday morning as is moved over New York, forecasters said.

The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for the system.

According to the National Hurricane Center, July 9 marks the earliest a storm has been named starting with F (given to the sixth named storm of the year) in recorded history. The National Weather Service tells NBC News it is the first July tropical storm warning for New York City since Bertha in 1996.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

