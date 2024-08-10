Confirmed tornado touched down in New York as Debby remnants hit Hudson Valley

A tornado touched down in New York as the remnants from Tropical Depression brought powerful winds and rain to the tri-state Friday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed.

It was at 5:41 p.m. when the tornado occurred along the New York State Thruway in New Paltz, the NWS said. In terms of strength, it was said to be an EF0 tornado, the lowest on the scale.

The twister uprooted trees along the highway near exit 18, according to storm reports. No other damage was reported.

Much of the tri-state area, including the Hudson Valley and Ulster County, where New Paltz is located, was under a tornado watch for much of Friday afternoon and evening as a result of the powerful storms that were a result of the former tropical storm.

No tornado warning had been issued at the time, but it was likely the same storm that triggered the warning in nearby Orange County just before 5 p.m.