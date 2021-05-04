Climate Change in New York: Warmer Temps All Year Long

The climate in New York City is changing -- getting warmer throughout the year, even in winter.
The National Climatic Data Center has released a new dataset for the current "normal" period, spanning the 30 years from 1991-2020. Compared to the last normal period of 1981-2010, there are some changes in the city.
Average temperatures are up, not just against the last period but against the 20th Century as a whole. The change is relatively slight in months like March and November, but quite pronounced in December and to a lesser extent September.
NYC Climate Change: The New Normal Is Warmer But Also Snowier
