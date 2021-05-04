Climate Change in New York: Warmer Temps All Year Long

The climate in New York City is changing -- getting warmer throughout the year, even in winter.

The National Climatic Data Center has released a new dataset for the current "normal" period, spanning the 30 years from 1991-2020. Compared to the last normal period of 1981-2010, there are some changes in the city.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Average temperatures are up, not just against the last period but against the 20th Century as a whole. The change is relatively slight in months like March and November, but quite pronounced in December and to a lesser extent September.

Watch the video above for a detailed explanation from Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Janice Huff, or click through the slides below for more data.

NYC Climate Change: The New Normal Is Warmer But Also Snowier