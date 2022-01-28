Newark

Bracing for Below Freezing Temps, Newark Extends Code Blue Until Next Week

New Jersey's most populous city is extending its "Code Blue" advisory in anticipation of bone-chilling weekend temperatures and a powerful nor'easter expected to dumb heavy snow totals in parts of the state.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Friday the advisory - previously set to expire Saturday - would be extended through the weekend and into Monday. Weather conditions during those two extra days could drop into the teens, with wind chills possibly dipping below zero.

The city triggers "Cold Blue" whenever temps drop below 25 without precipitation, and 32 when there is precipitation. The advisory is also triggered when there is a wind chill factor of zero.

Newark residents are to urged to be cautious during the extremely cold temperatures.

Check latest storm forecast from Storm Team 4.

The City of Newark has emergency shelters operating during the extremely cold weather and also has partnerships with Social Service agencies which residents in need are encouraged to seek out. For more information about sheltering services, contact the shelters listed below or the Office of Homeless Services at: (973) 877-9481Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Apostle House

  • 513-515 Avon Ave
  • Newark, NJ
  • (973) 482-0625
  • Serving Women and children only

Isaiah House

  • 238 North Munn Ave
  • East Orange, NJ  
  • (973) 678-5882  
  • Serving single mothers and families with children

Catholic Charities-St. Rocco’s

  • 368 South 7th Street  
  • Newark, NJ  
  • (973) 286-4175  
  • Serving families with children

Circle of Life

  • 55 Tillinghast Street  
  • Newark, NJ  
  • (862) 763-4859  
  • Serving adults only – LGBTQ friendly

Fairmont Health

  • 202 Fairmont Avenue  
  • Newark, NJ  
  • (973) 643-7705  
  • Serving adults only

H.E.L.P Center

  • 224 Sussex Avenue  
  • Newark, NJ  
  • (973) 705-7200  
  • Serving adults only
