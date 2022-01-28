Bracing for Below Freezing Temps, Newark Extends Code Blue Until Next Week

New Jersey's most populous city is extending its "Code Blue" advisory in anticipation of bone-chilling weekend temperatures and a powerful nor'easter expected to dumb heavy snow totals in parts of the state.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Friday the advisory - previously set to expire Saturday - would be extended through the weekend and into Monday. Weather conditions during those two extra days could drop into the teens, with wind chills possibly dipping below zero.

The city triggers "Cold Blue" whenever temps drop below 25 without precipitation, and 32 when there is precipitation. The advisory is also triggered when there is a wind chill factor of zero.

Newark residents are to urged to be cautious during the extremely cold temperatures.

Newark Public Safety Officials Ask Residents to Prepare for Weekend Snowstorm.https://t.co/SnZ9CS8Vop — City of Newark (@CityofNewarkNJ) January 28, 2022

The City of Newark has emergency shelters operating during the extremely cold weather and also has partnerships with Social Service agencies which residents in need are encouraged to seek out. For more information about sheltering services, contact the shelters listed below or the Office of Homeless Services at: (973) 877-9481, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Apostle House

513-515 Avon Ave

Newark, NJ

(973) 482-0625

Serving Women and children only

Isaiah House

238 North Munn Ave

East Orange, NJ

(973) 678-5882

Serving single mothers and families with children

Catholic Charities-St. Rocco’s

368 South 7 th Street

Street Newark, NJ

(973) 286-4175

Serving families with children

Circle of Life

55 Tillinghast Street

Newark, NJ

(862) 763-4859

Serving adults only – LGBTQ friendly

Fairmont Health

202 Fairmont Avenue

Newark, NJ

(973) 643-7705

Serving adults only

H.E.L.P Center