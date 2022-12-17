Christmas ‘Snowcast' Mirky, But NYC Area Could See Storm Before Holiday Weekend

It's about time for the age-old holiday tradition: refreshing the forecast to see if there's going to be snow on the ground Christmas morning.

After a bout of rain and snow descended on the NYC area Thursday afternoon and into late Friday, an extended weekend chill settled over the region. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 30s and low 40s as Hanukkah begins on Sunday — and they'll stay that way for much of next week.

There is another storm chance next week that could bring snow in the lead-up to Christmas weekend, with potential for a major storm Thursday or Friday. A pre-Christmas weekend storm is looking more likely to bring rain than snow, but nothing can be counted out quite yet.

Different forecast models eye a pair of options for the NYC area, but are trending towards a more northern track for the storm, keeping it mainly a rain event for the Big Apple.

The greatest chance of Christmas snow comes to those northwest of the city on Thursday, and a more general light snow come come around the backside of the storm Friday night and into Saturday. The rest of the holiday weekend is eyeing high temps in the 20s.

But the storm has yet to develop and the forecast is too far out at this point to be sure. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates.