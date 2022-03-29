Brief Wintry Mix Weds., Then Severe Storms Threaten Parts of Tri-State Thurs. Evening

The tri-state's weather roller coaster continues its wild run the next two days, which will feature everything from possible snow to powerful thunderstorms — with temperatures going from below freezing to near 70 in that span.

Wednesday will start out cold, again, with most of the area below freezing overnight. That shouldn't come as much of a shock given the record-setting cold weather on Monday and Tuesday that had wind chills in the single digits in the morning.

Fortunately the cold weather spell will end as the day goes on, as highs warm into the mid 40s.

Another cold night, then temperatures finally start to moderate tomorrow! Expect a mostly cloudy day with a passing sprinkle or two, and temperatures still a bit below average. #stormteam4ny pic.twitter.com/sVb6CDyiwV — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) March 30, 2022

Clouds will roll in during the afternoon, and a passing rain or snow shower is possible between noon and 5 p.m., though it won't be much more than a quick nuisance. It won't be enough to cause problems on the roads, but that wintry mix will be sufficient to look and feel fairly wintery outside.

Thursday will be much, much warmer — spring-like temperatures nearing 70 degrees, which are above normal for this time of year.

But it's not all good news: Rain is increasingly likely for the afternoon and evening, along with the possibility for thunderstorms for much of New Jersey and up into New York City. The southern tip of New Jersey appears to be most at risk to see severe weather.

Storms return to the forecast later Thursday, with heavy rain and strong winds. The elevated severe threat remains in South Jersey for now, but will need to be watched. #stormteam4ny pic.twitter.com/fvrefrXaO2 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) March 30, 2022

There is a slight risk of damaging winds with a few of the cells that develop, as the tri-state sits on the very fringe of the severe threat zone. The storms will track from the west into the region during the evening hours, with the primary threat being straight-line winds.

That is far less severe than other parts of the country are seeing with these storms, which will weaken by the time they reach the tri-state on Thursday. Large swaths of the south will be at risk for wind damage, hail and isolated tornadoes through Wednesday evening.

That said, much could change depending on any shifts in forecast, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest details as the system moves closer.

The weather finally calms down a bit after that, with partly sunny skies Friday afternoon and highs approaching 60 degrees to begin the month of April. The weekend at this point looks dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s on both days, with that settled pattern lasting into the early part of next week.

