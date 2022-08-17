As Severe Drought Continues, One NY County Enacts Mandatory Water Restrictions

What to Know As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, New York's Rockland County is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage, which impacts lawn-watering and even restaurants

As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low.

Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. The county said that the dry conditions not seen in years have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which limits the use of a nearby reservoir that is a significant source of water for the county.

The water-saving measures impact outdoor uses mostly, and apply to all residents and businesses, regardless of whether their water comes from a public supplier or a private well, the county said. The new restrictions go into effect on Thursday.

Among the restrictions is a limit on watering lawns, which the county said can only be done twice a week, and on specific days. Odd-numbered addresses can water during times on Mondays and Thursdays, while even numbered addresses can do so on Tuesdays and Fridays. Those with in-ground irrigation systems can use their systems between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., and those who use manual sprinklers or hoses can water their lawns between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., the county said.

Gardens and landscaped areas can get watered every other day of the month, again according to address (odd-numbered addresses on odd days, even-numbered addresses on even days). Nurseries and golf courses can implement a water conservation plan, which must reduce water usage by 10 percent, and gold courses can only water their properties at night.

The county said water can't be used to wash paved surfaces, unless it's an emergency. And interestingly, water cannot be served at restaurants unless it is requested by the patron. Using certain fountains, artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools is also not allowed.

County officials said the last time they dealt with drought conditions this bad was in 2016, and said that the measures are being adopted "out of an abundance of caution" to preserve water usage. When the restrictions will be lifted depends on how soon the Ramapo River gets back to healthy levels, which officials hope will happen when the area eventually gets some rain.

The restrictions come as the entire tri-state is in some form of drought, with the city and parts of the Hudson Valley seeing the worst of it, now in severe drought levels.

Much of Long Island and central New Jersey are under "moderate" drought, while the rest of the region is under "dry" conditions. Which, while better, are still not ideal.

How rare is it for NYC to be under severe drought conditions? Well it's the first time in 20 years that parts of Brooklyn are seeing this level of drought. Central Park averages 10.7 inches of rain from June 1 to Aug. 11, but this year has only seen just over 8 inches, leading to the drought. Compare that to 2021, the park had received nearly 15 inches of rain at this point of the summer.

In New Jersey, a statewide drought watch was issued on Tuesday by the state's Department of Environmental Protection — the first one to be issued in six years. For now, that means the state is calling for voluntary reductions in water usage, as Gov. Phil Murphy urged businesses and homes to conserve water.

Ongoing hot and dry conditions in New Jersey has prompted a drought watch throughout the state, Brian Thompson reports.

That largely means reducing the number of times lawns get watered and landscaped, and changing what times are best to do any kind of watering. The state provided a list of tips on how to conserve water.

The DEP said that abiding by the voluntary restrictions can help the state avoid having to take more restrictive measures. A drought emergency, which involves the state ordering mandatory restrictions on certain uses of water, has not been declared in the state since March 2002.

Individual decisions like reducing your water use on your lawn or not using animal products can make a long-term difference and prevent droughts, says behavioral scientist Sweta Chakraborty.

There is some moisture coming to the tri-state by next week. A system will move in Monday evening and bring showers through Wednesday. That front could deliver a decent soaking for us, bringing and inch or more of rain in most spots — moisture that is desperately needed.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.