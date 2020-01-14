Arctic Air Moves In, Frigid Temperatures to Stick Around

What to Know Chilly and dry weather is set to continue through midweek

On Thursday, temps will rebound to above-average

We're looking ahead to another weekend storm

Snow is old news. Instead, frigid temperatures are taking center stage across the tri-state. And the arctic blast causing Monday's bitter cold is expected to stick around through mid-week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day kicked off a week that is set to feature the coldest air of the season. Even though skies stayed sunny from start to finish for the holiday Monday, conditions will continue to stay rather cold and blustery with highs peaking in the low 30s and wind chills only in the 10s, according to Storm Team 4.

This pattern should stick around through at least mid-week as it starts to gradually warm.

The weather will continue to remain quiet and dry through the end of the workweek before our next round of rain arrives this weekend, but at least it won’t feel as cold with temperatures climbing back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

Storm Team 4 is looking ahead to another stormy weekend, with this one set to be mostly rain.