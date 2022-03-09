Another Storm This Weekend Could Bring More Rain, Snow, 40 MPH Winds — Then Frigid Cold

What to Know Yet another storm will pass through and dump rain and snow across the tri-state on Saturday before frigid temperatures move in afterward.

Those along the coast can expect almost entirely rain, while northern NJ, the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County in CT will see rain change over to snow. Further to the north and west will see accumulating snow

Before then, Thursday and Friday will actually be a reprieve in the weather action, featuring sun and temps in the high 40s to low 50s.

Tired of the cold and snow yet? If so, we have some bad news for this weekend.

Yet another storm will pass through and dump rain and snow across the tri-state on Saturday before frigid temperatures move in afterward.

Before then, Thursday and Friday will actually be a reprieve in the weather action, featuring sun and temps in the high 40s to low 50s. But then the storm system is expected to hit early Saturday morning — and it could be another strong one.

Just like Wednesday's storm, the type and amount of precipitation will depend on location. Along the coast, including around New York City, temperatures will be above freezing all day, which means it will be almost entirely rain from the morning lasting until Saturday evening. Any snow (if any) will be very late and will come at the tail end of the system, as cold air rushes in from the north.

Slightly more inland, for much of northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County in Connecticut, it will start as rain before turning over into snow by the evening as temperatures drop from the cold front. Even further inland, to the far north and west of the city in places like Sullivan and Ulster counties, will see more accumulating snow, and much less in terms of rain.

As of now, snow totals for those areas are a bit fuzzy, but Storm Team 4 will have more details as the system gets closer.

What will be the same for everyone are the wind conditions. The tri-state can expect to see gusts of up to 40 mph or higher all day Saturday and into the evening hours, along with sustained winds of 20-30 mph.

Driving may be tough with potentially hazardous conditions in the north and west, as the snow will likely build up. Roads won't be as treacherous along the coastline, but the storm will still make the day quite messy, as moderate rain and wind could lead to some traffic delays.

The high temperatures for the day are a bit deceiving. For much of the area, it could be approaching 50 degrees in the morning and early afternoon as the rain falls — but that will fall down into the 30 later in the afternoon and early evening. By the overnight hours, temperatures for much of the region will likely drop into the mid 20s.

The cold temps will stick around for a frigid Sunday again with temps just above freezing, but that cold blast will be brief. The mercury is expected to run about 10 degrees above average for most of next week, with highs ranging from the mid-50s to 60.

The anticipated mess comes at the end of a volatile weather pattern that tore down trees and power lines across much of the tri-state area, especially New Jersey, on Monday night. Tens of thousands were left without power as 60 mph wind gusts moved through along with heavy rains -- and one of New Jersey Transit's busiest lines has been suspended until further notice because of trees on the track.