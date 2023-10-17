Another picture perfect fall week before a 7th rainy weekend for NYC

The tri-state has a couple of great weather days in store before, you guessed it, another rainy weekend douses us for a whopping seventh time.

Wednesday and Thursday should deliver idyllic fall days: slightly warmer temps and plenty of sunshine are in the mix. Then, things take a familiar turn.

Showers are expected to make another return to the NYC area Friday afternoon and last through much of Saturday. At the moment, the rain may wrap before Saturday comes to a close.

The current outlook for Saturday's rainfall does not appear to bring any flooding threats. The rain's return, however, marks a seventh consecutive wet weekend for the area.

By the time Sunday comes around, we're looking at gusty and colder air. Those gusts could get up to 30 mph.

The coldest morning of the season is forecast next week as lows dip into the low 40s in the city on Tuesday. If we see temps below 42, it'll be the lowest since April 9.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: