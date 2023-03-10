8 Inches of Snow Possible for Some, While NYC Gets Rainy, Slushy Mess: What to Expect

What to Know Rain and snow move in by Friday's evening commute; impacts and accumulations look minor for the NYC area right now but north and west suburbs could see up to 8 inches

We're tracking the potential for another storm early next week that could bring yet another round of wind and rain or accumulating snow to the tri-state area Monday night into Tuesday

March can come "in like a lion, out like a lamb" — but this year it's coming in more like a polar bear, with a chance for snow coming Friday into Saturday, then another one early next week.

First, let's deal with the coastal system that looks to approach Friday afternoon, hitting the New York City area in time for the evening commute and lingering into Saturday afternoon. The storm will bring rain and snow, much of it depending where you are located.

At this point, it looks like spots north and west of the city have the best chance for accumulating snow. The high-end range for snow potential is up to 8 inches for the northern-most parts of New Jersey's Sussex County, as well as Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York.

Here's what to expect Friday into Saturday in terms of snow accumulation.

A large portion of northern NJ and the Hudson Valley can expect to see 3-5 inches of snow before the storm is done, as totals there have crept up throughout the week. Other areas closer to the city will see lower totals, with anywhere from 1-3 inches possible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of the city. Slick roads can be expected for Saturday morning.

Storm Team 4 Here's a look at the potential hazards.

So what does the storm have in store for NYC? Well the five boroughs, Long Island as well as coastal and central New Jersey can expect to see just rain for much of Friday night. It may take much of the night for it to get cold enough to snow in the city, so the main snow period for these areas will actually be around 5–10 a.m. Saturday before the storm subsides around lunchtime.

As the rain changes over to snow just before sunrise, it will make roads slushy and sloppy. While the city could see around an inch, Long Island and central New Jersey have even lesser chances to see any accumulation at all, based on the current models.

There's still a lot that could change over the course of the day on Friday, of course, so stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest need-to-know updates. Check the latest National Weather Service alerts here.

Winter weather alerts have been issued.

What's Next? 10-Day NYC Weather Forecast

Once the next system moves out, we've got a decent-looking Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s and mostly sunny skies. We spring forward, too, on Sunday, March 12, so don't forget to change the clocks! (More on Daylight Saving Time here.)

We get another chance for rain and snow Monday (or possibly starting Sunday night, depending on timing). As has been the case with most of the recent storms, this one will have a rain-snow line scenario, with a better chance of snow to the north and west of the city.

Several inches could be possible for those suburbs to the north and west, while it looks like little snow (if any) for the city.

Regardless of where the snow and rain go, the storm has cold air behind it, meaning we'll finish next week with below-average temperatures. Some may get stuck in the 30s -- and we're looking at strong winds, too. St. Patrick's Day looks to be a bit chillier than usual, with temperatures in the mid-40s, but skies look to stay clear at this point.

Here's your 10-day NYC weather update.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.