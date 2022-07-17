2nd Summer Heatwave Eyes NYC After Monday Afternoon Severe Storm Threat

The second heatwave of the summer is upon New York City — set to kickoff after one more round of potentially severe storms pass through Monday.

But first, isolated thunderstorms were projected to surprise some in the tri-state Sunday evening, a day after a swift torrential downpour soaked parts of the region and delivered after flash flooding. By the time Monday morning rolls around, storms will take a brief break before a cold front brings the threat of more flash flooding and destructive winds for the afternoon.

Heavier, more widespread rain is expected to fall around the evening commute hours. Although damaging winds and flooding remain the biggest concerns, Storm Team 4 said tornadoes are a possible risk. Check here for the latest severe weather alerts.

Severe storms possible Monday afternoon/evening. Flash flooding and wind damage are the biggest concerns. #NJwx #NYwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/DMmtEDkg1X — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 17, 2022

Once the rain is done, the heat arrives and sticks around well past its welcome.

Temperatures surge into the 90s on Tuesday and are expected to stay there for a solid week. At the end of those seven days, New York City could skyrocket past its July average of days above 90, reaching 11 days (five above the current average).

Aided by humidity, temperatures will feel close to 100 during the middle of the week.

One more "cool" day tomorrow, then time to crank the AC to 11. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/QtMv1qXjWk — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 17, 2022

New York City had its official heatwave of the summer last week with Thursday being the third straight day in the city where temperatures hit 90 degrees or above. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.