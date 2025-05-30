What to know about the 2025 Tribeca Festival

Roll out the red carpet, dim the theater lights and let the festival begin.

New York City will soon host to the annual Tribeca Festival, a 12-day celebration of storytelling in film, TV, music and other forms. Opening Night of this year's festival is Wednesday, June 4 at The Beacon Theatre with the world premiere of “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” an HBO documentary about the legendary musician.

It kicks off the 24th edition of the festival, which was founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff.

“With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment,” the Tribeca website reads. “Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

When is the Tribeca Festival?

The 2025 Tribeca Festival takes place from June 4 through June 15.

Where is the Tribeca Festival?

Screenings for the Tribeca Festival are held at various venues throughout Manhattan. That includes The Beacon Theatre, OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC, The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios, AMC 19th St. East, Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, Pier 57, SVA Theater, Village East by Angelika, United Palace and Brooklyn Bowl.

How do you get tickets to the Tribeca Festival?

Tickets for the Tribeca Festival – including screenings, talks and events -- are available at tribecafilm.com. Tickets are available for individual screenings, as are passes for the entire festival. Tickets are not sold in-person at the box office prior to the festival.

What is being shown at the Tribeca Festival?

Opening night of the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival is highlighted by the world premiere of “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” a two-part HBO documentary about the life and music of the famed “Piano Man.”

It’s one of many music documentaries set to debut at the festival. That includes Miley Cyrus’ visual album “Something Beautiful,” which will be followed by a conversation with Cyrus. Films on Billy Idol, Becky G and Eddie Vedder will be followed by performances by the artists. Members of Metallica, Depeche Mode, Wizkid and Ty Dolla $ign will also hold post-premiere conversations.

The 2025 feature film lineup includes highlights like “Tow” starring Rose Byrne, Demi Lovato and Octavia Spencer; “The Best You Can” with Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick; “Rosemead” with Lucy Liu; “Dragonfly” with Andrea Riseborough and Brenda Blethyn; “Everything’s Going to be Great” with Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney; “A Tree Fell in the Woods” with Alexandra Daddario, Daveed Diggs and Josh Gad; “Deep Cover” with Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard; “She Dances” with Steve Zahn and Ethan Hawke; “Sovereign” with Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Dennis Quaid and Martha Plimpton; and the live action film “How To Train Your Dragon” starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler.

The TV lineup includes world premieres for new and returning programs from multiple networks and streaming platforms. That includes the premiere of Apple TV+’s drama “Smoke,” starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett; Prime Video’s “We Were Liars,” a psychological thriller series based on the bestselling novel by E. Lockhart; Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” with Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn; and many others.

Additional documentaries include “Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything” about the broadcast icon; “My Mom Jayne” in which “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay details the life and tragic death of her mother Jayne Mansfield; and continuing with the music theme, “Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?” reflects on the popular band that became an overnight sensation in the 1990s.

This year’s festival is also premiering 93 short films from 105 filmmakers, and a NOW section dedicated to new independently created pilots and series. The games program features nine selections, with the gallery hosting free playable demos that will be open to the public at Pier 57 from June 11-15. There’s also an audio storytelling lineup, a storytelling summit at Spring Studios, and a series of talks, reunions and retrospectives that is highlighted by a 30th anniversary special of “Casino” reuniting actor Robert De Niro and filmmaker Martin Scorsese for a post-screening conversation.

Check the Tribeca Festival website for the full schedule of events.