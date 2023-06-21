New York City

This NYC landmark was just named the top US attraction — see what others made the list

It may be the second time this icon midtown spot has topped the list, but don't expect many New Yorkers to rush to flock there

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Images

The city's new slogan of "We ❤️ NYC" may be particularly truthful for certain landmarks across the city, especially for tourists.

Six spots across the five boroughs made TripAdvisor's list of top attractions in the U.S., including number one on the list. And while it surely is an iconic spot, don't expect many New Yorkers to be eager to spend time there.

The Empire State Building was named the best attraction in the U.S. on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Things to Do. Perhaps even more surprising: it's the second year in a row the "World's Most Famous Building" has claimed the top spot.

It was just one of four NYC locations to make the top 10. Right behind it at No. 2 came Central Park.

The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum was voted 4th, and the Brooklyn Bridge was rated 6th.

Also making the list were the High Line (16th) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (20th).

This article tagged under:

New York Citytravel
