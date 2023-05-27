These Are the Best Hidden Beaches in NY and NJ, According to Travel Site

Summer time is very nearly upon us, which means many will be heading to catch some sun and waves at beaches across the tri-state.

While many know of the most popular spots to cool off and have some summer fun, there are a few lesser known spots that may have a different kind of appeal: hidden beaches to escape crowds and noise, and enjoy a more serene seaside experience.

The travel website Family Destinations Guide surveyed 3,000 families in the U.S. to find the hidden beaches people most want to check out this summer, and a couple of tri-state places made the list.

At No. 5 in the U.S. was Sedge Island, in New Jersey. The area just north of Barnegat Light, in Ocean County, offers a "unique and secluded coastal experience." Unlike much of the Jersey Shore, there is no board or commercial development at all, instead offering a variety of wildlife and nature, including nesting birds and crabs.

Though there is one fairly large obstacle that may prevent people from being able to enjoy the soft sands and calm waters: It can only be accessed by boat.

For those hoping to find a slightly more accessible beach, No. 19 on the list was Amsterdam Beach State Park, on Long Island. Located just east of Montauk (pretty much as far east as you can go on Long Island), the beach is far from the more popular beaches of the south shore, as well as the highly regarded sands of the Hamptons.

To find the only other Long Island beach to make the list, head to the north shore, on the other side of the fork. Orient Beach State Park was ranked 40th on the list. Only one other beach in New York made the list: Chimney Bluffs, found up in Wayne County, on the south shore of Lake Ontario, was voted as No. 46 on the list.

Other New Jersey named to the hidden locales list include: Pearl Beach (49) in Cape May and Gunnison Beach (85) in the Gateway National recreation Area in Sandy Hook.

One Connecticut beach made the list as well, Dubois Beach in Stonington, which came in at No. 92.

What was the top overall spot? No surprise, it's a small beach in Hawaii — the state that had three of the top five results. The No. 1 beach was the secluded Awahua Beach on the island of Molokai. Lanikai Beach, on the east coast of Oahu, and Kauapea Beach, on the north shore of Kauau were also in the top five, as well as Florida's Shell Key Preserve.