It will cost more to park at NYC-area airports — here's how much prices are going up

Flying out of a New York City-area airport for a summer getaway? Using public transit or getting a ride may be the way to go if you want to save some money.

New summer parking rates are set to go into effect Thursday at LaGaurdia and JFK airports in Queens, as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority said. It could cost drivers up to $20 more to park their cars, depending on the airport and what garage or lot is being used.

Port Authority said the reason for the increase is the increase in travelers flying during the summer months, and in turn, more people driving to the airports. That creates a significant increase in demand for airport parking.

In order to ease the demand, and as a way for travelers to save money, Port Authority encouraged those going to the airport to use public transit, taxis and ride shares, if possible. Those looking to fly can also pre-book parking spaces, the price of which is not going up for certain lots and garages.

The steepest increase going into effect? Those looking to park at Terminal A at LaGaurdia and P4 Daily Garage at Newark. Drive-up costs were $55 and $40, respectively, at those two areas; those prices both go up $20 as of Thursday.

For a breakdown of price increases at all on-airport parking locations at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark, see the chart below: