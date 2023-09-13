W train service suspended after subway cars vandalized: MTA

Service along a New York City subway line was suspended Wednesday morning, disrupting thousands ahead of their morning commutes to work.

The W train had no service for hours as the MTA said it was repairing trains that had been vandalized. It was not clear what vandalism had occurred, as no other details were immediately made available by the transit agency.

It was not known when service was expected to return to the line that runs from Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard in Queens down to Whitehall Street-South Ferry in lower Manhattan. It was also not clear where the vandalism had occurred or the extent of it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.