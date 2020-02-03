‘Transit Nightmare’: NJ Transit Riders Battle Hours-Long Delays at NY’s Penn Station

Commuters looking to get across the Hudson River Monday night encountered hours-long delays — or even got stuck on the train — due to power problems, according to riders and the transit agency.

Right at the peak of the evening rush, passengers looking to board NJ Transit trains were greeted with packed crowds at New York's Penn Station, videos showed. One rider tweeted out a video showing hundreds of people crowded together in the station's waiting area with the caption "transit nightmare."

At one point, the schedule board displayed that almost every train out of Penn Station had been canceled.

NJ Transit first tweeted that there were 30-minute delays between the city and New Jersey due to a disabled commuter train on the tracks. But shortly after, the agency said on Twitter that overhead power issues were also impacting the delays.

That was enough to cause a firestorm on social media, with many riders complaining they they had been trapped on trains stuck inside the south tube tunnel for hours, both into and out of the station. Others took pictures of conditions on the trains, with aisles full of standing riders crowded aboard.

"I might get fired from my job because I didn't go today so," said frustrated commuter Chelsea Weekes. "I got on the train at 4 p.m., I didn't get off the train until 8:30 p.m.? 9 p.m.?"

Others who have become all-too familiar with NJ Transit's struggles said it's more of the same from the transit agency.

"I've been working since 6 in the morning, it's late but this happens all the time," said Stephanie Geffner. "I know they have to fix things, it's a mess."

Officials later told NBC New York that power was lost on the tracks just outside Penn Station around 4:30 p.m. Power was restored later on in the evening, long after many riders' nights had been ruined. The agency said delays were up to two hours, but some riders said they were stuck for more than twice as long.

Crowds finally started to thin out at Penn Station as the night wore on, but the agency said residual delays would still be likely. It was not immediately clear if the delays would impact Tuesday morning's commute.

Get real-time transit updates from all your key sources below.