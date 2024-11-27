Multiple subway lines suspended service in Manhattan just ahead of the evening rush — and as the holiday travel rush was already underway — due to a water main break, according to officials.

The A, B, C and D trains were most impacted by the water main break near West 102nd Street and Central Park West just before 2 p.m., New York City Transit said. B and C service was completely suspended throughout the city for hours.

There was also no A or D service in nearly all of Manhattan; A trains were not running between 168th Street and Chambers Street, while D trains were not running between 34 Street-Herald Square and 161 Street-Yankee Stadium. Service on both lines was severely delayed throughout the five boroughs.

To get around the service disruption, riders were advised to take the 1/2/3 line in Manhattan (which was also experiencing delays and changes due to the water main break and police activity at 14th Street), the 4 train in the Bronx and the Q train in Brooklyn.

The suspensions and delays were expected to last through the evening rush, according to the MTA. By 6 p.m., A and D lines both had power restored and trains were running locally; the B and C lines were expected to be running on the express tracks.

Metro-North trains were cross-honoring MetroCards and OMNY users at no additional cost on the Harlem line between Grand Central and Woodlawn.

The MTA said that M10 buses along Central Park West were also being detoured as a result of the water main break, and the transit agency did not recommend using it as a travel alternative. All Bronx bus routes were also dealing with delays, but that was due to holiday traffic, according to the MTA.

Crews with the MTA and the city's Department of Environmental Protection were working to fix the water main break. It was not immediately clear when it would be fixed.

The 12-inch water main from 1951 ruptured before 2 p.m., sending water pouring onto the street and down into the subway. Water was turned off about an hour later, leaving eight nearby buildings without water during the evening.

The MTA was working to clear the system of water, which at its height reached above the third rail. Some of the problems stemmed from drains being clogged by debris.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.