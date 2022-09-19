MTA

Subway Rider Satisfaction Is Low, But Which Lines and Stations Had Highest Ratings?

When it comes to commutes, many in New York City have a lot to say about how theirs could improve. But apparently not Metro-North riders.

According to the bi-annual customer satisfaction and travel survey from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, riders on Metro-North were actually the happiest customers among the agency's branches. The survey found that 87 percent of passengers were "satisfied" or "very satisfied" with the service, as on-time performance, service reliability, seat availability, safety, security and cleanliness all received high marks.

It didn't matter too much which line the passengers used, as the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines each received satisfaction ratings between 85-89 percent, the study found.

Long Island Rail Road also got relatively high marks, with overall satisfaction at 81 percent among passengers — two percentage points higher than in Fall 2021. LIRR riders put fare prices as the most important driver of satisfaction, according to the study.

However, the NYC subways did not receive such glowing marks from passengers, getting just a 48 percent satisfaction rate. Safety and security were far and away the most important factors for subway riders, and customer satisfaction in those fields remain low.

Buses in the city got a slightly better score, getting a 63 percent satisfaction rate for local, limited and Select Bus customers. The highest rated bus: the Select Bus Service M86 bus, with a 91 percent rating.

There was some good news for the MTA regarding city transit, however. Four subway lines got the highest satisfaction rates: the L, G, Q and 7 trains were the top-rated ones throughout the city. Passengers also had a favorite station: Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum, which got high cleanliness remarks.

“Our North Star is improving and maintaining focus on customer satisfaction,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “We take feedback seriously and want all our customers to feel confident that they will experience reliable and safe service every time they take subways and buses. We are thrilled more people are returning to ride and are looking forward to learning from their continuing feedback.”

