Staffing Problems Lead to Rash of Cancellations on NJ Transit

Multiple lines on NJ Transit had to cancel trains Tuesday evening, as the transit agency dealt with what it called "crew availability" difficulties.

On the Morris and Essex line, three trains from Hoboken, at 3:55 p.m., 5:02 p.m. and 8:44 p.m., were canceled as a result of crew availability, the agency said. The 5:56 p.m. train from Mount Olive and 5:15 p.m. train from Dover were also canceled. Two train leaving New York Penn Station, at 7:18 p.m. and 10:13 p.m., were canceled as well.

On the Main-Bergen County line, five trains throughout the evening from Hoboken were canceled, as well as two from Suffern and one from Port Jervis, as a result of staffing shortages.

Three trains on the Northeast Corridor line were canceled throughout the afternoon and evening, although the agency said that those cancellations were due to "equipment availability."

In the case of each cancellation, riders were told to take either later trains or use NJ Transit bus service to get to other stations.

The struggles with staffing extend well beyond the rails, as those looking to fly recently may have encountered some difficulties there as well. More than 100 flights were delayed Tuesday at JFK Airport, along with another 50 that were canceled altogether. LaGuardia had similar numbers of delays and cancellations.