Ridership on NYC Subways Won't Match Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2035, MTA Official Says

Worried about morning or evening subway commutes becoming regularly jam-packed again, like they were before the pandemic? Some Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials say that may not happen for quite a long time.

During a meeting Monday afternoon, MTA officials said that they don't expect subway ridership to get back to 2019 levels until 2035 — in 13 years!

According to the latest MTA customer survey, conducted in June, the number one concern for subway riders remains to be personal safety and security." That was followed by the homeless problem that has plagued the city and mass transit, and the threat of "people behaving erratically."

"We're working with the city, making sure we get that sense that the subways are OK, come on back," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. "And the jobs are there, the excitement is building. I walk the streets all the time, I take the subways. The experience is very positive now, we encourage people to come back."

According to NYPD stats, overall transit crime saw a deep drop in June.