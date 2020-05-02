NY Penn Station’s Amtrak, NJ Transit Concourses Closing Overnights

Just as the city is closing all subway stations during overnight hours for deep cleaning, Penn Station will soon be following suit.

Starting Sunday May 3 at midnight, the concourses for Amtrak and NJ Transit will all be closed overnight so the transit hub and trains can be thoroughly cleaned, Amtrak said in an announcement Friday evening.

Until further notice, the Amtrak concourse on the upper level of the station by Eighth Avenue between West 31st and 33rd Streets, along with the NJ Transit concourse, will be closed from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. each day. All NJ Transit trains that operate during that time will continue to operate, with those customers allowed to enter and exit the station. Only ticketed passengers will be allowed to use the station at that time.

Amtrak also said it has increased the frequency in which onboard cleaning services disinfect the trains, and stations have increased the number of sanitizing areas for customers and employees.

New York City subways will be shut down for four hours overnight, each night, to allow the MTA to disinfect every single car on every single train in its fleet, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. The move comes days after the governor described the deteriorating transit conditions as a "disgusting" affront to the essential workers who use trains to get to work every day.

Subways will be closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily starting May 6. Metro-North and LIRR trains will also be disinfected daily, but without service disruption, Cuomo said. Bus service will continue 24/7.