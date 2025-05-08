NJ Transit strike could be more likely, as both sides far apart a week before deadline

New Jersey’s first major rail strike in four decades became more likely this week when talks between NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers broke down.

“New Jersey transit had rejected our last offer and they walked away from the table,” said Tom Haas, the union’s chairman.

Haas said the railroad has overstated the amount paid to its engineers. NJ Transit insists the average pay is $135,000; the union has said it’s closer to $105,000.

But NJ Transit’s leadership said the union appears to have moved the goalposts.

“I gave them what they wanted,” said Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit’s CEO, testifying today at a state senate budget hearing in Trenton. "It sounds like they don’t want it anymore."

Kolluri says the union had asked for parity with Long Island Railroad engineers at $49/per hour average pay, and that’s what they’ve been offered. But the union says competing railroads actually pay significantly more than that.

The stalemate over wages threatens to leave 300,000 riders in the lurch, despite contingency plans that promise shuttle buses from key hubs like Secaucus Junction and the PNC Arts Center.

"They’re not asking for anything that’s absurd,” said Nancy Visser, a daily commuter from Warwick. “Just decent pay and decent benefits.”

If a strike happens, it would likely be called at the end of the “deadline day” on May 16th. That would iImpact service starting on Monday, May 19th.

The last strike at NJ Transit was in 1983. It lasted about a month.

Bruce Cantin, who takes the train from Fairlawn, pondered uncomfortably the impact of a walkout.

“I certainly hope not for everybody’s sake,” he said.