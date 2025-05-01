NJ Transit may be encouraging some customers to work from home in May, a surprising stance from a transit agency that relies on continued ridership.

That's due to a much-feared rail strike that looms after the union representing engineers rejected NJ Transit's latest contract deal.

If trains do end up rolling to a stop on May 16, hundreds of thousands commuters who ride them will be impacted greatly. The ripple effect will be felt system-wide by the the 350,000 people per day that rely on the buses, trains and light rails, with the transit agency set to shift to buses in order to get people moving.

But it would take a lot of buses to make up for each train.

"Each train carries about 1,000 people. A bus carries about 100," said NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri.

The contingency plan for a potential strike was unveiled at the transit agency's emergency center in Maplewood on Wednesday. It involves bringing in additional buses to move passengers into New York City, the destination for the majority of NJ Transit riders.

But not only are buses able to carry just 20% of the ridership compared to trains, there's also the problem of having riders get to the buses.

NJ Transit said it would stage buses at four park-and-ride locations around the state. Passengers picked up at the Secaucus Junction Bus Plaza and the PNC Arts Center on the Parkway will be dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. Riders can also board at the Hamilton rail station or the Woodbridge Center Mall to catch PATH trains from Newark and Harrison into NYC.

"This is not what anyone wants to do, but we are not going to cower under a table and not have a plan for our customers. This is our priority," said Kolluri.

The engineers who move the trains earn a base starting salary of $89,000 and NJ Transit said on average they earn $135,000 a year. The union rejected an offer to raise that to $172,000 in July 2027, saying they would make less than their make counterparts.

Kolluri said the transit agency simply can't afford the raise the engineers are looking for, which he noted amounts to a $55,000 raise.

"The average New Jersey resident makes $77,000 a year. $190,000 on average puts them in the upper class of New Jersey wage earners. It's a nice dream, I don't blame them for it, but there's a reality check," said Kolluri.

The locomotive engineers union disputed Kolluri's numbers he offered, however.

"It's a mischaracterization to say that's what we're looking for. Again, that $135,000 number, that comes from several years ago, at a time when engineers were working six and seven days a week to make that kind of number," Tom Haas, the CEO of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.

Haas previously said engineers have gone without a raise since 2019. Further details about the latest rejected contract deal were not entirely clear.

"I can tell you that the we are ready, willing and able to meet and talk with New Jersey Transit at any time to try and resolve this," said Haas.

Kolluri started in January as NJ Transit’s top executive. In Summer 2024, then-President Joe Biden signed an executive order creating a board to resolve the dispute that has now stretched into its sixth year.