NJ Transit

Service suspended on NJ Transit line due to signal issue on River Draw Bridge

By Adam Harding

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rail service was suspended in both directions for nearly all of Thursday on one line for New Jersey Transit, and it appeared likely trains would remain halted into Friday as well.

NJ Transit said a signal issue was preventing the River Draw Bridge from fully closing, leading to the suspensions between New York City and the Jersey Shore on the North Jersey Coast Line. The lock indicator on the bridge crossing the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy was preventing the span from closing properly.

All trains between NY-Penn Station to Long Branch along the line were canceled throughout the day and through Thursday night. It was not clear when service might be restored.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Tickets were being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

NJ Transit said crews were working to fix the issue and restore service, but a cause remained under investigation. It was not clear whether the interruption was weather-related, though it was just a few days ago that a bridge in NYC had trouble closing after extreme heat caused steel to expand.

The service suspensions comes amid a summer of frustration for NJ Transit riders who have dealt with service suspensions and interruptions due to heat issues, overhead wires and other train problems. Adding insult to injury, those setbacks came as the transit agency instituted a 15% price hike.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NJ TransitNew Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us