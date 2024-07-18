NJ Transit lines face service delays and changes due to heat-related issues

For the second time in three days, NJ Transit is warning riders that the recent hot weather may lead to to rail equipment issues — and now has provided a list of how many trains on each line will be impacted by delays or changes.

The much-maligned transit agency said earlier in the week, when temperatures topped 90 degrees for days, that no cars were being sent out without air conditioning. Any train that does not have working A/C would be an example of one that is not suitable to be sent out, a spokesperson said.

As a result of that, NJ Transit said that at least 41 trains on Thursday and Friday would either not operate or would be combined across multiple rail lines.

Here is a list of trains impacted:

NJ Transit said that crews have been working "around the clock" to make repairs, adding that trains were "strategically selected" at different times to keep the impact on riders minimal. The transit agency has a list of alternate trains to take for those effected.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The warning came about two weeks after NJ Transit instituted a 15% fare hike, and during a challenging few weeks for riders, which has featured delays and cancellations that stemmed from a result of catenary lines sagging to bridges not closing.

NJ Transit was unavailable to comment.

1OF2 We are currently experiencing heat-related equipment issues to the air-conditioning units and other electronic components due to extreme and excessive temps. Customers may experience delays and it may be necessary to cancel or combine select trips for the next 48 -72 hours. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 17, 2024