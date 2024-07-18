NJ Transit

NJ Transit lines face service delays and changes due to heat-related issues

By Adam Harding and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second time in three days, NJ Transit is warning riders that the recent hot weather may lead to to rail equipment issues — and now has provided a list of how many trains on each line will be impacted by delays or changes.

The much-maligned transit agency said earlier in the week, when temperatures topped 90 degrees for days, that no cars were being sent out without air conditioning. Any train that does not have working A/C would be an example of one that is not suitable to be sent out, a spokesperson said.

As a result of that, NJ Transit said that at least 41 trains on Thursday and Friday would either not operate or would be combined across multiple rail lines.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Here is a list of trains impacted:

NJ Transit said that crews have been working "around the clock" to make repairs, adding that trains were "strategically selected" at different times to keep the impact on riders minimal. The transit agency has a list of alternate trains to take for those effected.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The warning came about two weeks after NJ Transit instituted a 15% fare hike, and during a challenging few weeks for riders, which has featured delays and cancellations that stemmed from a result of catenary lines sagging to bridges not closing.

News

Queens

Man arrested for impersonating priest to steal hundreds from Queens church: Police

New Jersey

Rock-like chunks of lead waste wash ashore in New Jersey

NJ Transit was unavailable to comment.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NJ TransitMTANYC Subway
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us