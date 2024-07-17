Extreme heat causing rail disruptions for NJ Transit, as NYC subway lines deal with power issues

On what may have been the hottest day thus far this summer, the last thing NJ Transit riders wanted to deal with was delays — but that's exactly what some got.

The beleaguered transit agency said Tuesday evening that they were "experiencing heat-related rail equipment issues" due to the extreme high temperatures. Adding insult to injury for riders, NJ Transit said the problems were impacting the air-conditioning units, the very thing keeping them cool amid the heat wave.

NJ Transit said delays were possible and it could be necessary to cancel or combine some trips not just Tuesday night, but through the end of the work week.

1OF2 We are currently experiencing heat-related equipment issues to the air-conditioning units and other electronic components due to extreme and excessive temps. Customers may experience delays and it may be necessary to cancel or combine select trips for the next 48 -72 hours. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 17, 2024

2OF2 Our rail maintenance crews are working around the clock to make the necessary repairs and restore affected equipment to revenue service as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please click here for more info. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 17, 2024

It was not clear what lines in particular might be impacted.

That heat-related issue cam as the New York City subway was dealing with technical problems of their own. Service on the J and M lines was suspended around 7 p.m. in both directions between Manhattan and Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn.

The MTA said that it was due to a signal issue. While the cause was not immediately clear, the transit agency did not believe it was weather-related.

The B, D, F and M lines also experienced heavy delays on Tuesday.