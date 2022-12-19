Metro-North Delays of Over 1 Hour Due to Electrical Wire Fire Near Mount Vernon

A utility wire fire on Metro-North tracks has led to delays along the New Haven line of more than an hour as rush hour gets underway, the train line said.

The electrical fire broke out on a wire between the Mount Vernon and New Rochelle before 3 p.m., according to Con Edison. The utility said a secondary cable became overheated on a bridge.

As a result, there were delays of up to 70 minutes reported on the New Haven line, Metro-North said. At least two trains were canceled (the 5:33 p.m. to Harrison and the 6:19 p.m. from Harrison to Grand Central Terminal), while a slew of others going to New Haven or Bridgeport were combined with other trains, so riders can expect crowded conditions.

New Haven Line service is delayed up to 70 minutes while we work to extinguish a burning overhead utility wire between Mount Vernon East and New Rochelle. Consider building in additional travel time this afternoon and expect some minor service adjustments and cancellations. pic.twitter.com/O5xOcXw4FR — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) December 19, 2022