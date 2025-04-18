A Long Island Rail Road train struck a car on the tracks Thursday evening, leading to partial suspensions along the Ronkonkoma Branch that could impact Friday morning service.

The train hit the car after 8 p.m. in East Farmingdale, just west of the Pinelawn station, according to the MTA. Service was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma as a result. The car was on Wellwood Avenue when it was hit.

Sources close to the investigation said the extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately clear. The transit agency later said there were about 90 passengers aboard the train at the time of the crash, none of whom sustained injuries.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The MTA warned late Thursday that the incident could have an impact on morning service Friday. It was not clear why the car was on the tracks at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.