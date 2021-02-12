NYC Transit

Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg and More Now Making MTA Announcements

The MTA said the announcements will run for at least a month, and highlight the importance of mask-wearing and other coronavirus pandemic safety measures

Riders on subway
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Riders on New York City subways and buses are getting an earful, thanks to some famous hometown voices.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Friday launched a campaign that has celebrities including Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg and Awkwafina making the announcements heard at subway stations, on trains and buses.

The MTA said the announcements will run for at least a month, and highlight the importance of mask-wearing and other coronavirus pandemic safety measures.

News

Schools 6 hours ago

I-Team: White Students in NJ Twice as Likely to Have In-Person Learning Options

Schools 14 hours ago

CDC Revises School Reopening Guidance, Warns COVID Variants Could Cause Issues

“As we start to look beyond the pandemic, we hope this new set of announcements will remind our customers of what makes New York so special,” said interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg in a statement.

The scripts were written in a collaboration between the MTA and Nico Heller, better known under his social media personality of @newyorknico, and the celebrities were encouraged to put their own takes on them as well, the MTA said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NYC TransitMTANYC SubwayJerry SeinfeldWhoopi Goldberg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us