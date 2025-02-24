Good news for New Jersey commuters: The Hoboken PATH station is reopening on schedule.

The station shuttered last month for track and station work, requiring riders to make alternative plans for travel into New York City for nearly four weeks.

The full-station closure was part of a $430 million system-wide investment and necessary in order to do work on the two tunnels into the station and made in lieu of weekend service reductions for a full year. The Port Authority also plans to make improvements to the station and upgrades to tracks in the nearly 117-year-old system.

The work includes repairing 4,500 feet of tracks, as well as updating platforms, switches and train cars. The Hoboken station was flooded by Superstorm Sandy, and some of the needed improvements date back to the 2012 storm.

The Hoboken station will reopen Tuesday morning at 5 a.m., according to a post on X.

