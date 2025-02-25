New Jersey commuters can sigh a breath of relief for once: The Hoboken PATH station is back open.

The Hudson Place hub had shuttered Jan. 30 for track and station work, requiring riders to make alternative plans for travel into New York City for nearly four weeks.

The full-station closure was part of a $430 million system-wide investment and necessary in order to do work on the two tunnels into the station. It was decided in lieu of weekend service reductions for a full year.

The work included repairing 4,500 feet of tracks as well as updating platforms, switches and train cars. The Hoboken station was flooded by Sandy and some of the needed improvements date back to the 2012 storm.

PATH Hoboken Station reopens at 5:00 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Special $3 PATH ferry tickets expire 11:59 PM Monday, February 24, 2025; are not refundable; and cannot be exchanged for any other NY Waterway ticket. pic.twitter.com/gf9fURCV9w — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) February 24, 2025