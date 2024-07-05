G train summer shutdown moves into phase 2 of closures

And just like that, the first phase of the MTA's dreaded summer G train shutdown has wrapped.

The second phase, last five times longer than the first, gets underway July 5. And though the entire line won't be shut down at once, the piecemeal closures are likely to give Brooklynites headaches until Labor Day.

The closures for repairs is being split into three sections:

From June 28 to July 5, there will be no service between Court Square and Nassau Avenue in either direction

From July 5 to Aug. 12, there will be no service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand avenues

From Aug. 12 to Sept. 3, there will be no service between Bedford-Nostrand and Church avenues

The MTA says it will run shuttle buses along the G line's route during the shutdowns.

For weekdays, those shuttle buses will run every one to four minutes for most of the day, and every five to 10 minutes during late evening and overnight hours.

On the weekends, service will mostly run every three to five minutes during the day.