Final phase of G train summer shutdown begins: These stops will be impacted through Labor Day

We're almost there.

The final phase of the dreaded G train summer shutdown gets underway Monday, the last leg in a months-long journey that's giving commuters headaches until Labor Day.

The closures for repairs is being split into three sections:

From June 28 to July 5, there will be no service between Court Square and Nassau Avenue in either direction

From July 5 to Aug. 12, there will be no service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand avenues

From Aug. 12 to Sept. 3, there will be no service between Bedford-Nostrand and Church avenues

The MTA is running shuttle buses along the G line's route during the shutdowns.

For weekdays, those shuttle buses run every one to four minutes for most of the day, and every five to 10 minutes during late evening and overnight hours.

On the weekends, service mostly runs every three to five minutes during the day.