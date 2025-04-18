Full Long Island Rail Road train service is set to be restored Friday morning after a train struck a car on the tracks, leading to partial suspensions along the Ronkonkoma Branch, according to LIRR officials.

The train hit the car after 8 p.m. in East Farmingdale, just west of the Pinelawn station, according to the MTA. Service was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma as a result. The car was on Wellwood Avenue at Long Island Ave when it was hit.

The MTA warned late Thursday that the incident could have an impact on morning service Friday. It was not clear why the car was on the tracks at the time of the collision.

Service was restored around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, but with details. The LIRR said it planned to have full service back around 11 a.m. Friday ahead of the holiday weekend, the agency's president said.

At 9 a.m., the LIRR's website was showing some delays and cancellations on the branch.

Sources close to the investigation said the extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately clear. The transit agency later said there were about 90 passengers aboard the train at the time of the crash, none of whom sustained injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.