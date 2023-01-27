Free NYC Buses? MTA Says They're Open to Proposed Bill, But it Comes Down to One Thing

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?"

They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.

"We are demanding this governor and mayor keep price at $2.75," said City Councilman Chris Marte.

That demand came after the long-awaited launch of Grand Central Madison — an $11 billion project decades in the making. As MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said "people have been wishing for this for generations."

But transit officials are facing renewed pressure to improve much more about the subway and bus service for millions of riders. With a planned decrease in subway frequency in the months ahead — to save money — advocates are calling for the opposite: more service.

"'Six minute service' could be the game changer communities waiting for," said Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farias, referencing the campaign to have buses and subways run every six minutes at all times, every day.

Advocates are backing a new bill in Albany that would completely revolutionize bus service in the city — by making it totally free for riders. The MTA tried that temporarily, early in the pandemic, and some other cities have done it full time.

One state lawmaker says free buses are a real possibility.

"This has real hope of passing — 66 of my colleagues hear from students that they can’t afford fare," said New York State Assemblywoman Zohran Mamdani, who represents part of Queens.

MTA officials said they welcome the ideas, but need one thing to be absolutely certain at all times: A reliable funding stream. Though Lieber highlighted the current work that is being done currently to improve the system.

"Let’s make sure we don’t lose sight of the fact we are doing a ton of stuff," he said. "We are resignaling the system and making it accessible."

One change unveiled Thursday was a new elevator at Penn Station.

"This is particularly important for me as a New Yorker with a disability. Now, more than ever, demand for elevators and ramps highest it’s ever been," said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo.