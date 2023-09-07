Derailed train in Queens triggers LIRR delays during evening rush hour: What to know

A work train derailment in Queens triggered delays on the rails hours later and is expected to have major impacts on the evening commutes for Long Island Rail Road riders.

The 16-car work train went off the tracks between Queens Village and the Elmont-UBS Arena stations around 10:15 a.m. Thursday as it was heading toward Long Island City, according to the MTA. A set of axles on a pair of cars near the middle of the train derailed, though all cars were still upright, the agency said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but for those looking to head into New York City from Long Island Thursday night on LIRR can expect delays and cancellations. As of 4 p.m., there was no eastbound train service running from the Elmont UBS Arena station.

Riders can anticipate delays and cancellations on the Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches. There will also be limited westbound service running from Hicksville. Commuters are advised to use the Babylon, Montauk or Port Washington branches for westbound rush hour service.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Trains on the Oyster Bay Beach line are only running between that stop and Mineola.

The MTA also advised those possibly heading to events like the Eagles concert at Madison Square Garden Thursday night to used the Babylon, Montauk or Port Washington branches.

It was not immediately clear when service would be restored. A cause of the derailment was under investigation.