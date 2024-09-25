1-hour delays on NJ Transit rail service at NY-Penn Station after Amtrak derailment

Rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station was delayed up to an hour ahead of the evening commute after am Amtrak train had a derailment while leaving the busy transit hub, according to officials.

Amtrak said in a statement that a set of wheels on a train derailed while leaving the Manhattan station around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Part of that train was still at the platform, allowing customers to get off and board other departing trains, the transit agency said.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the derailment, but it was already impacting the evening rush hour. NJ Transit said just after 3 p.m. that rail service in and out of Penn Station was delayed up to an hour.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and 33rd St-NY.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.