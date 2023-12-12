Big changes coming to Queens bus service, with more routes coming: What to know

A new bus plan is coming to New York City's largest borough.

After a lot of complaints from riders in Queens who rely on public transportation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is finally taking action — but officials are running into a few road blocks along the way.

A look at the current Queens bus map, with dozens of crisscrossing routes hints at why fixing the problem has become such a tangled issue. But on Tuesday, MTA officials promised a new bus system for the borough.

"This has been years in the making," said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.

The plan is to expand the 113 existing routes to 121 routes, aimed at helping the 800,000 daily riders who have been experiencing a reliability of only 73% overall. Solutions include straighter routes with fewer turns, while also extending others like the Q60 to reduce the need for transfers.

"Those riders, they deserve a system that’s faster than walking," Lieber said. "That’s the minimum folks: faster than walking."

It sounds like a joke, but Queens Borough President Donovan Richard said it's for real.

"It is easier to get to Florida by plane on some days than Manhattan by bus and train from southern Queens," Richards said.

There will also be additional red-tinted bus priority lanes. That's because buses have encountered numerous double-parking obstacles in the past. Davey himself had to shoo away an Uber, and vented about UPS trucks.

"What can brown do for you? Get the hell out of my bus lane," he joked.

But there's still another challenge: Congestion pricing. Set to start in spring or summer 2024, before the revamped bus network hits the road — which troubles the city council’s transit chair.

"While I appreciate the intention, I have serious concerns about the proposal at hand," said Queens City Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers.

One state lawmaker said this time buses may be headed in the right direction.

"We have faith in the mta. They are now starting to deliver projects on time," said State Sen. Leroy Comrie, who represents part of Queens.