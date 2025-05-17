Best ways to get around New Jersey and NYC during NJ Transit strike

New Jersey Transit riders: Get ready for some headaches when it comes to travel.

Train engineers went on strike on Friday, leaving around 100,000 daily riders looking for new ways to get to work, home and anywhere in between. All NJ Transit trains were halted, as were Metro-North trains on the Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines.

With those trains suspended, there are still a few options when it comes to getting around New Jersey. Not the best, and it’s still not going to be easy, but there are options.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Let's start with park and ride service. Starting Monday, it will be available in morning and evening peak times only. Think morning and evening rush hours, anywhere from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the morning and between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the evening, depending on location.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For transportation to and from PNC Bank Arts Center, those buses will be provided by Academy Bus, which are not cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets. New tickets will have to be purchased.

See a breakdown of the park and ride service below:

As for NJ Transit buses, there will be enhanced service offered. However, it is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and it is limited capacity. Be sure to leave extra time for commuting, and double check all time tables for when the buses will be running.

All NJ Transit buses, light rail and park & ride services will be cross-honoring tickets, with the exception of the aforementioned routes provided by Academy buses.

PATH trains and Amtrak are not cross-honoring tickets. West of Hudson Metro-North lines will be cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets.