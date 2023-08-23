Additional subway service is coming to these two lines: What to know

Tired of waiting for the so-called "Never" and "Rarely" trains, otherwise known as the N and the R? There may be some help coming.

The MTA announced Tuesday additional service will be coming to those lines starting Monday, Aug. 28.

As of now, the wait time for both lines, which run from Brooklyn through Manhattan to Queens, during midday hours during the work-week run about 10 minutes. Starting on Monday, that will drop to eight minutes.

"Meaning, on average, a customer will be waiting about four minutes midday for the N and the R. It doesn't sound like much, but these minutes add up," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. "Customers on the N and R lines have told us loud and clear in surveys that more frequent weekday service would improve their satisfaction, and I am thrilled to say that we are delivering just that."

The latest service expansion was funded in 2023's state budget. It comes after an increase in service on weekends along the 1 and 6 train lines. Trains will be coming every six minutes instead of every eight minutes on those two lines, which MTA Chair Janno Lieber admitted "might not seem like much, but when you’re standing on a hot platform, those minutes really add up."