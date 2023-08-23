NYC Subway

Additional subway service is coming to these two lines: What to know

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tired of waiting for the so-called "Never" and "Rarely" trains, otherwise known as the N and the R? There may be some help coming.

The MTA announced Tuesday additional service will be coming to those lines starting Monday, Aug. 28.

As of now, the wait time for both lines, which run from Brooklyn through Manhattan to Queens, during midday hours during the work-week run about 10 minutes. Starting on Monday, that will drop to eight minutes.

MTA Aug 18

MTA fare hikes: How much NYC subways and buses will now cost riders

Herald Square Aug 15

76-year-old says NYC subway stabbing came out of nowhere; cops announce arrest

Queens Jun 30

Two 14-year-old boys died subway surfing exactly one week apart, NYC officials say

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Meaning, on average, a customer will be waiting about four minutes midday for the N and the R. It doesn't sound like much, but these minutes add up," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. "Customers on the N and R lines have told us loud and clear in surveys that more frequent weekday service would improve their satisfaction, and I am thrilled to say that we are delivering just that."

The latest service expansion was funded in 2023's state budget. It comes after an increase in service on weekends along the 1 and 6 train lines. Trains will be coming every six minutes instead of every eight minutes on those two lines, which MTA Chair Janno Lieber admitted "might not seem like much, but when you’re standing on a hot platform, those minutes really add up."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYC SubwayMTA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us