7 Train Closing Down on Weekends Through April: What to Know

Those who rely on the 7 train: Get ready for some major service changes that are set to last months.

Anyone hoping to take it in and out of Manhattan during the weekends starting Feb. 4 will need to make alternate plans. Saturday will mark the first day the MTA is shutting down 7 train service between Hudson Yards and QUeensboro Plaza.

The shutdown will take place every weekend through April 23, the transit agency said. The closure is being done so crews can install elevators at Queensboro Plaza, to make the station more accessible for people with disabilities.

For those looking ahead and worried about getting to any Mets games early in the season, there is some good news: The Amazins' have only one home weekend series during that period. The 7 Line Army will have to find their way to Queensboro Plaza by other means for the weekend series against the Miami Marlins on April 8-9.